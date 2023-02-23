Home Health General medicine. Region blocks funds for hiring study staff. Monopoli (Fimmg): “Incomprehensible choice. On April 1st we will take to the streets”
General medicine. Region blocks funds for hiring study staff. Monopoli (Fimmg): “Incomprehensible choice. On April 1st we will take to the streets”

The union: “In this moment of serious difficulty for the category, the possibility of hiring human resources within the studios to manage the bureaucratic and administrative burden is of fundamental importance. For this reason, we do not understand the choice made and consider it harmful to the category”

23 FEB

“With yesterday’s circular addressed to the ASL, the Puglia Region arbitrarily and incomprehensibly blocks funds that would allow many general practitioners to hire study staff. The funds, which had been allocated by the 2007 agreement in favor of general practitioners for the recruitment of staff, would be freed up for the retirement of many colleagues and could be used by other doctors already in the ranking – he declares Donato Monopoli, Secretary Fimmg Puglia, commenting on the Circular of the Region addressed to the ASL – “In this moment of serious difficulty in the category, the possibility of hiring human resources within the studios to manage the bureaucratic and administrative load is of fundamental importance. For this reason, we do not understand the choice made and consider it harmful to the category, already tested by unsustainable working conditions and rhythms, but also penalizing for the patients who will ultimately suffer the consequences”.

“Not only are we not taking a step forward with respect to the problems we have been denouncing for some time now, but we are even taking steps backwards with respect to previous agreements. This is why Fimmg Puglia has resolved to take to the streets on April 1, in an event to which it invites all general practitioners, to express its discomfort with the current situation and its dissent with respect to the choices made at the regional level. – concludes Monopoly.

February 23, 2023
