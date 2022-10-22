The Genoese Asl3 is the first Health Authority in Italy to use a new drug for the treatment of severe osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. The therapy has been prescribed to the first patients for three weeks. The active ingredient of the drug is Romosozumab, the first of a new category of drugs capable of preventing osteoporotic fractures. The new drug works through a mechanism that not only stops bone loss but promotes the formation of new and “young” bone.

Also for this reason the new category of drugs has been called “bone builders”. The drug will initially be used only in postmenopausal women who have severe osteoporosis and who have not benefited from the use of drugs already on the market. “In these patients it will be possible for the first time to definitively cure osteoporosis. Much is expected of this drug – explain the specialists – which due to its clinical characteristics will be the most effective in the fight against osteoporosis ever marketed in history. it had already been present in the United States and in the rest of Europe for about 12-18 months, and finally, after the necessary authorization procedures, Italian patients will also be able to benefit from it “.

Satisfaction with the initiative was expressed by the President of the Region Giovanni Toti, by the Regional Health Councilor Angelo Gratarola and by the General Manager of Asl3 Carlo Bottaro.