Matteo Salvini is the first to arrive at Infrastructure. He greets his predecessor and immediately oils the car, while Antonio Tajani, before arriving at the Farnesina, announces that his first act will be to call his counterpart Kuleba in Ukraine. The new government, therefore, immediately gets to work and the president of the industrialists “greets” him with “historical”. For the first time we have a dona premier, he explains and warns him but “now we need seriousness and responsibility”. In short, we leave and the minister Carlo Nordio who soon meets the outgoing Marta Cartabia shows the way to go on the justice front. Among the first measures he underlines «there is the full implementation of the Vassalli code, a code signed by a silver medal of the Resistance and in the future the revision of the penal code signed by Mussolini, still in force and of which no one speaks. But since the first emergency is the economic one, it is necessary to intervene in that part of justice that helps the economic recovery and that is to speed up times ». Great “honor” affirms Gennario Sangiliano. The former director of Tg2 will make the place of Dario Franceschini, “it is a great honor to try to work for culture, which sums up the historical meaning of our nation, a millenary culture”. An old DC fox like Gianfranco Rotondi is unbalanced in his judgments and declares: «It is not the beginning of a government, but of a long political season. Meloni puts an end to the transition into the center-right and into Italian political life. Those on the left consoled themselves by saying ‘they won’t last long’ reminds me of those who said in ’94 that Berlusconi was a passing phenomenon ”. Minister Nello Musumeci returns to the ports: “We will have time. to talk about this too.” Thus the Minister of the South Nello Musumeci replied, leaving the Quirinale, to the reporters who asked him if the delegation to the ports would be in the hands of his ministry or of Matteo Salvini’s Infrastructures. But who has it? “There isn’t,” he replied. At the end of the oath, the new Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, also intervenes, explaining that with “the Olympics we are well advanced, to the extent that we need to make up for lost time, the two months of waiting for the new summit. The structure is working, the objectives will be respected and they will be wonderful Olympics ».