At the “Comic & Humor” expo they will honor the cartoonist and comedian Yor

The Art Studium Lambaré Art and Culture Center organizes the “Comic & Humor” expo, in posthumous tribute to the Paraguayan illustrator, graphic designer and cartoonist Jorge “Yor” Torres (+), who in life offered doses of humor, based on everyday reality, in the newspapers Crónica, Popular and news.

The director and founder of the Art Studium Art and Culture Center, Carlos Argüello detailed in an interview with the IP Agency that prominent national cartoonists and artists Caló, Nico, Melki, Kike Olmedo, Casartelli and Artgüello will participate. There will also be the works of Goiriz, Moreno, Nabetse, Nelson Marín, Jack Crow, Dazay, Ale Espinosa and Leda Sostoa.

He stated that, on the occasion, attendees will be able to see paintings, drawings, comics, comics and books by the honoree; in addition to appreciating and acquiring works from the other participating illustrators, cartoonists and designers, whose works are highly admired works. Several of these even belong to “collector’s” editions, he said.

Opening of the expo

The opening of the expo installation will be on January 5, at 7:00 p.m., at the Art Studium Lambaré Art and Culture Center, located on Manuel Gondra Street between Avenida del Yacht and Carretera de López, in the Mbachio I neighborhood. of Lambare.

Then it will be open to the general public, from Monday to Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with free access for those people who wish to appreciate, first of all, row, the works and works of the honoree and his other colleagues.

Special installation

Within the framework of the exhibition, a space is planned that will honor the memory of Yor, who stood out in the national journalistic environment as a cartoonist and humorist with “easy lines, humor that is sometimes intelligent and sarcastic,” as he defined himself.

He contributed a lot of creativity to the design in the pages of the newspaper Crónica/Nación Media, with its focus being the covers of the aforementioned newspaper for both print and digital. He also left his mark, based on his own maxim: “A smile for my people, a joy in my soul” in the caricatures of school products to which he dedicated his fine lines for more than 25 years as the creator of Populín and Bochito.

It will be a great opportunity to appreciate all the artistic wealth of this influential cartoonist-screenwriter, whose legacy is the impact he caused with his works on Paraguayan culture, through his close three decades in the media, at the service of graphic humor and digital design.

Yor was also a founding member of the Dibujapy cartoonists association and participated in samples such as Cháke!

Those interested in obtaining more information about the expo installation, its organization and other details, can call (0992) 030-333.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

