The mayor of Santa Teresita received the mother of the young man murdered by a gang

Today the mayor of the La Costa party, Juan de Jesús, received Samanta Tello Ferreyra, Tomás’ motherthe young man who was attacked and murdered this January 1 while celebrating New Year’s in Santa Teresita.

Jesus spoke about the meeting through his social networks and indicated that from the Municipality They made a lawyer, Alejandro Marino Cid, available to accompany the family “in this painful moment.”

«In the first hours of today I was meeting with Samanta, mother of Tomás Tello Ferreyra; First of all to convey my condolences for this horrible fact that mourns all of us coastal people«, he expressed.

He also indicated that “the municipality accompanies the family from the first moment, both from the Secretariat of Social Development and Health and Mental Health, to provide them with the necessary tools.”

“I’m going to move heaven and earth”

Yesterday, after learning of the murder of her son, she expressed that she only wants justice for Tomas.

Ferreyra stated that «What they did to Tomi is very unfair, I don’t believe in justice, but I hope there is. “I’m going to move heaven and earth.”

Regarding the attack, the woman maintained that she does not know the reasons why her 18-year-old son was brutally attacked and murdered: “I know they fought on the beach and went looking for him six blocks away., nothing else. “Now they are investigating the cameras and looking for more witnesses.”

«I just want justice. “I am a conscious mother, if he had been a trickle I could imagine this, but it was not the case,” he remarked during an interview with the TN channel.

With information from Argentine News


