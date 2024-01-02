Alleged child predator in Florida could be hiding in Puerto Rico

Fugitive accused of child sexual abuse on the run for over a year

More than a year ago, Davie Albarrán fled Osceola, Florida amid allegations of child sexual abuse against two of his own grandchildren. However, it was not until his daughters decided to raise the alarm about the acts for which their father was accused, that the worst emerged.

After seeing Albarrán’s face on social media and learning of the accusations against him, 20 victims, including children from his own family and children of friends and acquaintances, also came forward to accuse him, according to Ana Rosa Albarrán, daughter of Davie and aunt of two of his alleged victims.

Albarrán is accused of sexual assault against two minors. He is 51 years old, six feet one inch tall, weighs approximately 208 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

In an interview, Ana Rosa Albarrán said that since November 2022, when he was confronted by his daughters about the situation and before he was accused, the man, a construction worker, left Florida. It is believed that he may have traveled to Puerto Rico, where he has relatives in the town of San Lorenzo.

“He’s been on the run since Thanksgiving last year. So she’s been on the run for over a year. It is believed that she traveled north (of the United States) and then went to Puerto Rico to stay with friends or family. We got a couple of calls privately saying, ‘You guys need to check in Puerto Rico. And suddenly my family on that side (paternal) never goes to Puerto Rico, and about 25 people went to Puerto Rico and I’m pretty sure it was to spend Christmas with him,” Albarrán explained.

Albarrán reported that, despite pressure to keep the situation silent, her sister decided to make the complaint to the authorities in Osceola County, and she made it known on social networks.

“I put it on Facebook… And after posting it, 20 people showed up within two months,” said the woman, who added that of those 20 people, “half of them are related (to her family). Half are friends of the family or children of their friends.”

Albarrán revealed that even during the investigation, a victim emerged whose case dates back almost 30 years and could be related to human trafficking. “A child who was sold by his mother,” he said. “He was four years old and he bought it for his mother. She (the mother) went to the police but she is afraid… And that victim is like terrified to say anything else besides that,” she maintained.

The woman added that her family recently received a call from a national program in the United States, interested in reviewing her father’s case, given the possibility that there may be more victims in other states. She maintained that although they suspect that her father has allegedly abused minors for decades, it was something that they both escaped because they did not grow up with him.

He works informally as a construction worker and it is believed that he could be on the island accompanied by a female.

If you have information that could lead authorities to his whereabouts, you can contact the Osceola County Police at 407-742-6543. You can also call the confidential line of the Puerto Rico Police at 787-343-2020.

