Genoese canestrelli, the original recipe for the most crumbly and delicious biscuits there are

Genoese canestrelli are among the most loved and famous sweets of the Italian gastronomic tradition: crumbly and buttery, covered with impalpable and sweet icing sugar, one pulls the other they are truly irresistible.

The secret to the perfect success of this recipe is all in the right balance of ingredients.

With the right doses, you’ll get a delicious final result, with a slightly crunchy texture that melts in your mouth, in short, a real feast for gourmands.

Very easy to do, here is the traditional preparation that will guarantee you success: you absolutely cannot go wrong with this one

If you’ve tried making them and they came out too dry or conversely too soft, you probably just got the amounts of each component wrong. The recipe that we offer you today is tested and will give you practically perfect biscuits, it will be a real treat for the palate!

Ingredients

360 g of 00 flour

200 g of butter

120 g of icing sugar

2 hard-boiled egg yolks

2 sachets of vanillin

A level teaspoon of baking powder

A pinch of salt

Powdered sugar to taste

Preparation of Genoese canestrelli

To make these biscuits, start by pouring the icing sugar and butter into a mixer and blend until you obtain a sandy mixture. At this point add the crumbled boiled egg yolks and mix again. Sift together the vanillin, baking powder and flour and add them to the other ingredients. Finally add a pinch of salt and knead until you get a soft and homogeneous dough.

Wrap it in food film and let it rest in the refrigerator for an hour. After the necessary time, transfer the dough onto a floured surface and roll it out until it reaches a thickness of about one centimeter. Make your biscuits using the characteristic flower-shaped mold and make a hole in the centre, or use the molds of your choice.

Arrange them on a baking tray lined with baking paper and put them back in the fridge for half an hour. Once this is done, cook in a preheated oven at 160 degrees for about 12/15 minutes. When they are golden, turn off and let them cool completely. Pass them completely in icing sugar and enjoy!

