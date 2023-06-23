Greta Thunberg arrested in Malmoe, was participating in the protest blockade of five tankers

After days of protestthe young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested a Malmötown of Sweden southern, while he was protesting by blockading 5 tankers. The young woman has been engaged in public awareness of the for years climate changeand it’s not the first time she’s been arrested as part of climate protests.

The Swedish girl, who announced days ago that she wanted to take part in protests in the port of Malmoe together with some members of the group Take Back the Future, was taken away by the policemen. In the previous hours she had claimed participation in the blockade with a tweet: “The climate crisis is a matter of life and death for countless people. We decide to physically stop the fossil infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future.”

Today, for the third day in a row, @TTFramtiden blocked oil tankers in the Malmö oil harbour. The climate crisis is a matter of life and death for countless people. We choose to physically stop fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future. #TaTillakaFramtiden pic.twitter.com/CTXVKR0Qsi — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 17, 2023

