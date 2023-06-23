Rheumatoid arthritis: Patients need early diagnosis and timely treatment

It is estimated that around 300,000 people in Italy suffer from rheumatoid arthritisa chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease that causes ache, rigidity, swelling e loss of joint function, with approximately 5,000 new diagnoses each year. To find the best ways to manage rheumatoid arthritis it is important to listen to those living with the condition and explore new ways to overcome the impact of the disease.

It is the objective of a round table organized by the pharmaceutical company Galapagos to better understand the real impact of rheumatoid arthritis and identify the most pressing clinical needs that are faced during diagnosis and treatment.

“Luckily, I’m here today targeted treatments, for chronic use, able to slow down or even block the progression of the disease. But they must be administered immediately to have the greatest effect. Unfortunately still too often the general practitioner delays the diagnosis and wastes precious time, not suggesting immediate referral to the specialist. And unfortunately the disease progresses,” he explains Antonella CelanoPresident of the National Association of People with Rheumatological and Rare Diseases (APMARR).

Attendance at Eular underscores Galapagos’ commitment to developing effective therapies to improve patients’ lives and the meeting was an opportunity for an update on recent developments in the rheumatoid arthritis treatment landscape and potential implications for practice clinic. “Poster presentations and publication of abstracts during the congress reinforce Galapagos’s commitment to the immunology and rheumatoid arthritis patient and healthcare professional community,” he comments. Daniele D’AmbrosioHead of the Galapagos Immunology Therapeutic Area.

“We are focused on advancing treatment options for chronic and debilitating immune-mediated diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and are excited to present further analyzes of the drug’s efficacy and safety profile at this year’s Eular Congress.”

