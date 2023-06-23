Confcommercio: 30 million travel in the summer and return for holidays abroad

Listen to the audio version of the article

Towards a record summer with almost 30 million Italians, one million more than last year, ready for the summer holidays which will be aimed at self-control to limit extra expenses because the budget will be 1,130 euros (+10 % on 2022) per person. Between June and September one or more trips will be made on the short break model, so the total departures will be almost 63 million, with an average per capita of just over two. Thus a business that will reach 45 billion will be set in motion.

These are Confcommercio’s forecasts for summer 2023 which will reward Italy’s favorite destination for foreign visitors. 56% of Italians will remain in Italy, up from 75% in 2022, and for them the formula of destinations will change slightly. The sea, the coasts this year lose a few percentage points but are confirmed, with 24% of the preferences, in first place. The cities of art follow (16% of the sample), the small villages of slow tourism (9%) and the mountains (11%). The desire to travel across the border is very strong and 4 out of ten holidaymakers will spend part of their holidays abroad and the rest in Italy.

According to Confcommercio forecasts, trips of 7 or more days away from Europe to destinations such as the USA or the Red Sea have doubled. The majority, however, choose the closest destinations between Slovenia, France, Spain, Greece, Austria and the United Kingdom to which Portugal is added, where the world youth days will take place in August. «Almost 30 million Italians traveling this summer and a record number of foreigners visiting Italy, exceeding the values ​​of 2019, make tourism the main engine of our economy – underlines Carlo Sangalli, president of Confcommercio -. Therefore, retraining the structures and improving training to support businesses in the tourism chain is the priority investment to create new jobs and strengthen the entire country system”.

Accommodation facilities chosen by more than half of Italian tourists on holiday and for longer stays in 40% of cases they opt for the traditional hotel and in the case of short trips it reaches 66% between B&Bs and hotels. A fifth focuses on open-air holidays in villages, campsites and resorts, others will opt for traditional farm holidays. Second homes or those of friends and relatives are always in vogue, while for everyone it will be an all-out struggle not to exceed the budget of 1,130 euros each. So, in order not to reduce the number of departures or the length of stays, one out of 2 Italians declares that they will limit extra expenses on site and one out of 3 will give up paid activities

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

