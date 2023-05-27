Georgofili, 30 years of the massacre. Ceremony to remember the victims of the car bomb

Tonight, 30 years later, with a ceremony at 1.04 am, the exact time of the explosion, the victims of the Georgofili mafia massacre in Florence on 27 May 1993 were commemorated. Fabrizio Nencioni, his wife Angela Fiume, their daughters Caterina and Nadia, the student Dario Capolicchio, all killed in the explosion of the Cosa Nostra car bomb, were remembered by the authorities and by hundreds of people with the laying of a wreath at the point of the explosion.

The sound of the Martinella, the Florentine civic bell, and the execution of Silence accompanied the ceremony attended by the mayor Dario Nardella, the president of the Region Eugenio Giani, the undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro, among the political authorities. After a long moment of reflection, there was a long applause.

Present relatives and relatives of the victims, representatives of the institutions and the judiciary, and many citizens who followed the procession opened by the banner of the city. The procession from Piazza della Signoria moved to reach Via dei Georgofili, then, having celebrated the 30th anniversary of the massacre, continued to Piazzale degli Uffizi where there was another homage, that to Quarto Savona Fifteen, the ‘spare car for Judge Falcone in the Capaci massacre and which is being exhibited in Florence these days.

“Thirty years – said the mayor Nardella before the procession – mark a round-numbered anniversary which is important because it pushes us to retrace everything that Florence has been able to do since then as a city and also with the processes that have made it possible to identify those responsible But it also pushes us to understand what the mafia’s clash against the state and institutions meant, and to talk about it to future generations. The mafia still exists, today it lurks and takes root where there is a healthy economy. The battle is not finished and must be carried forward precisely for the new generations”.

The president of the Region Eugenio Giani, before taking part in the procession to go to via di Georgofili, showed a photo of him in 1993 at the site of the attack together with the president of the gas company at the time. “I had called him on the spot – recalled Giani, who was the municipal administrator at the time – because in the early hours there was thought to be a fault in the gas pipeline, the cause of the explosion was still not clear. When it began to be explained that it was of an attack and even of the mafia, this changed the face of Florence.The city had a reaction, I remember the indignation, the demonstrations, the assemblies in the schools, in which it was reiterated that Florence is not a city of the mafia and that it rejected barbarism. In the tragedy we were lucky enough to have courageous magistrates in the city Their investigations led to the discovery of the names that still recur today, above all those of Riina and Messina Denaro, their reconstructions already in the Florence trial outlined with the

condemns the responsibilities of Cosa Nostra. Justice was done even if the instigators still remain in the shadows”.

According to Luigi Dainelli, the Nencioni girls’ uncle and their parents’ brother-in-law, “10 percent of the truth is still missing. With life sentences, much of the truth of this attack was reached, but the instigators who suggested these objectives outside Sicily are missing. In my opinion it will be difficult to reach them, especially as long as those who are colluded are alive. I was hoping that with his capture, Messina Denaro would decide to speak, but he doesn’t and it seems unlikely that he will.” Dainelli recalled the Sunday before the attack on May 27, 1993. “There had been Caterina’s baptism (the baby died at just 50 days old, ed), we had a big party in La Romola (the village of the Nencioni family, ed ), all her relatives and friends were there, Nadia was happy with this celebration. She let us read her poem on Sunset on a piece of paper, which she then copied into the notebook the next day. Well, I remember that day of celebration, and those the girls, the happiness of the eldest. On Sunday we ended up in a drama. For us family members, the thought we have is the same as 30 years ago, we don’t need anniversaries, even if we know they are needed to remember”.

