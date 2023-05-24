Home » German Bundestag – Approval of vaccines after clinical studies
German Bundestag – Approval of vaccines after clinical studies

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the approvals for the marketing of the corona vaccines Comirnaty (Biontech) and Spikevax (Moderna) in the European Union have been granted on the basis of the approval documents submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). . The clinical data to be submitted came mainly from clinical summaries and clinical study reports, as stated in the reply (20/6855) from the federal government to a small inquiry (20/6603) of the AfD parliamentary group.

