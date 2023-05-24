Home » Ukraine: Are EU aid funds seeping away? “You can’t sugarcoat it”
Business

Ukraine: Are EU aid funds seeping away? “You can’t sugarcoat it”

by admin
Ukraine: Are EU aid funds seeping away? “You can’t sugarcoat it”

An the 13th floor of a glass skyscraper, above the rooftops of Brussels, Andreas Schwarz asks us into his office and sinks into a beige armchair. Schwarz is deputy head of the Olaf authority and the top German fraud investigator in the EU. A man who mostly works behind the scenes and doesn’t actually give interviews.

Olaf stands for “Office européen de lutte antifraude”, in German: European Anti-Fraud Office. Around 420 men and women work here, customs experts, lawyers, computer forensic scientists and former police officers. Their mission is to protect the EU budget, which is the money of European taxpayers.

Schwarz and his team are investigating cigarette smugglers and customs fraudsters, politicians and civil servants who let themselves be bought, farmers and managers who swindle themselves into EU subsidies. They fight corruption in Ukraine and try to make sure nobody circumvents the sanctions Brussels has imposed on Russia. In short, they take care of almost all major issues in Europe and influence world politics.

WELT: Mr. Schwarz, corruption is a major problem in Ukraine. The country ranks 116th on Transparency International’s list, just behind El Salvador. Is there a risk of all the aid money that Europe is sending to simply seep away?

See also  Moving from the streets to social networking sites, protest movement creates a new platform for Iranians | Political news | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Every second German fears that they will not...

Rocco Basilico remembers Del Vecchio: “I lived on...

Work – Study: Global crises are driving millions...

Rai, Littizzetto: “Meloni wants to kick everyone out....

E-cars: This problem could ruin the used car...

Boeing: “Long-term supply constraints in the airline industry”

Windows Copilot debuts, ChatGPT uses Bing to search...

Who is Gianni Mion, the wizard of finance...

Elections – Survey: Majority of Germans against lowering...

Netflix, a household-only subscription. For those who do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy