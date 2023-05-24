Home » Udinese market – Becao sirens from Türkiye / The point on the latest offer
World

Udinese market – Becao sirens from Türkiye / The point on the latest offer

by admin
Udinese market – Becao sirens from Türkiye / The point on the latest offer

Offers from all over Europe are arriving for the Brazilian central defender. Let’s see all the latest on the former CSKA footballer

The central defender Rodrigo Becao he’s ready to change his tunic this summer. His contract will expire in 2024 and what is about to arrive will be the last chance for the bianconeri to be able to welcome several million euros and in exchange give up the services of the former CSKA defender. Just in the last few hours, the first official offer for his services seems to have arrived in Friuli Venezia Giulia from Turkey, more precisely from the city of Istanbul. The Fenerbache has put five million on the plate euros for Brazilian. To date the answer of the company is clear and certain: “NO“. The Pozzo club has set the price for Becao’s price tag and they will need around ten million euros. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Emergency on the bands <<

23 maggio – 16:53

© breaking latest news

See also  Usa, the return of the "aliens": sightings tripled. And the Pentagon is investigating

You may also like

We premiere “Nostalgia”, Atzur’s new video clip

A lasting way out of the Malian crisis,...

future red star dusko ivanović | Sports

The most original gift ideas for a colleague

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 24 May...

Eyewitness accounts of the shooting in Vračar |...

‘Difficult’ debt ceiling talks between White House and...

Ukraine, Zelensky visits the front in Donetsk –...

Environmental Activism and Nothing Else ~ A Green...

DAF Agreement reached with Einride for the supply...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy