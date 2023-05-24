Udinese market – Becao sirens from Türkiye / The point on the latest offer

The central defender Rodrigo Becao he’s ready to change his tunic this summer. His contract will expire in 2024 and what is about to arrive will be the last chance for the bianconeri to be able to welcome several million euros and in exchange give up the services of the former CSKA defender. Just in the last few hours, the first official offer for his services seems to have arrived in Friuli Venezia Giulia from Turkey, more precisely from the city of Istanbul. The Fenerbache has put five million on the plate euros for Brazilian. To date the answer of the company is clear and certain: “NO“. The Pozzo club has set the price for Becao’s price tag and they will need around ten million euros. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Emergency on the bands <<