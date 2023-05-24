Home » Vienna equalizes against Gmunden in the final series
by admin
On Tuesday evening, BC Vienna drew 1-1 in the “Best of Five” final series of the men’s win2day Basketball Superliga (BSL). Thanks to a strong performance after the break, the defending champion won against the Swans Gmunden with 79:67 (41:41). The first game went to the Upper Austrians with 87:67. The next meeting is on Saturday (5:30 p.m.) at Lake Traunsee.

In a gripping duel, no team managed to break away before the break. There were seven lead changes in the second quarter alone, and it was a draw just as often. The draw at half-time was the logical consequence.

Murati plays well against ex-club

The defending champion, who still had to do without Jozo Rados (back problems), who was named “Most Valuable Austrian Player” (“MVAP”), was able to rely primarily on Enis Murati. The veteran played well against his former club and ultimately scored 30 points.

Towards the end of the third period, the Viennese got the upper hand in the game and at the beginning of the fourth period they were 66:54 (32nd). That was the preliminary decision. The Upper Austrians, led by league “MVP” Urald King with 18 points and eleven rebounds, were no longer able to counter. The final series therefore lasts at least until Whit Monday.

