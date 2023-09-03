German Bundestag – Corona warning app has 48.67 million downloads

Berlin: (hib/NKI) The Corona-Warn-App (CWA) was downloaded a total of 48.67 million times, writes the federal government in its response (20/8108) to a small inquiry (20/7845) from the CDU/CSU Fraction.

Especially in the early days of the app, in 2020, around 24.78 million downloads were counted. In the following year, 14.78 million users accessed the CWA. Usage dropped to 8.47 million downloads in 2022 and was downloaded by 631,825 users in the period between January 1 and the app’s shutdown on May 31, 2023, according to the federal government.

The Corona-Warn-App was put into a dormant mode on June 1, 2023 because the immunity of the population had grown, the infection situation was stable at a low level and corona measures were therefore no longer applicable. “This has reduced the need for a contact tracing app,” the federal government wrote in its response.

The use of the CWA was well ahead of other state-developed apps in Germany, such as AusweisApp2 or the NINA-Warn-App. According to the information provided, AusweisApp2 was downloaded a total of 14.83 million times in the period from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023. From 2019 to July 27, 2023, users downloaded the NINA warning app a total of 61.62 million times.

