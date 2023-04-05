Home Health German Bundestag – Effects of the Medicines Advertising Act
Berlin: (hib/PK) The CDU/CSU parliamentary group deals with the Medicines Advertising Act (HWG) in a small question (20/6163). The advertising bans of the HWG are intended to prevent sick people from being misled into making wrong decisions about the use of medicines by inappropriate advertising, according to the request. The MPs want to know whether the federal government is aware that Paragraph 10 Paragraph 1 HWG excludes assistant and nursing professions from information offers from the pharmaceutical industry if prescription drugs are affected.

