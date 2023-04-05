The most reliable information has apparently come from American and British spies. An intolerable situation for an export nation like Germany. In a world that is becoming increasingly geopolitically uncertain, economic resilience is also based on early and reliable information from abroad. And a clever analysis of the data. It just has to work.

