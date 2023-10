Berlin: (hib/STO) A list of all vaccines approved for use on humans in Germany since January 1, 2000 under the responsibility of the Paul Ehrlich Institute contains the Federal Government’s response (20/8933) to a small question from the AfD. Fraction (20/8585). “National approvals of pharmaceutical companies for imported medicines (so-called parallel imports) were not taken into account,” as the federal government explains.

