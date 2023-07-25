German Bundestag – No stipulation to change the contribution assessment ceiling

Berlin: (hib/PK) Last year, around 5.4 million insured persons in statutory health insurance (GKV) achieved a monthly income above the contribution assessment limit of around 4,837 euros. This emerges from the answer (20/7763) of the federal government to a small question (20/7509) from the left-wing faction.

In 2022, around 1.4 million GKV-insured people even had a monthly income above the contribution assessment limit for pension insurance (West) of 7,100 euros.

As far as possible changes in the contribution assessment ceiling are concerned, the federal government did not want to commit itself. The answer goes on to say that no statements were made in the coalition agreement about changes to the contribution assessment limit.

According to the Federal Government, an increase in the contribution assessment ceiling would lead to additional income from contributions to statutory health insurance and social long-term care insurance (SPV). Due to the higher contribution burden, however, this was also accompanied by incentives for those who were previously voluntarily insured with a high income to switch to private health insurance (PKV) and private compulsory long-term care insurance (PPV). A migration of voluntary members would reduce the additional income from an increase in the contribution assessment ceiling.

