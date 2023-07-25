Home » Have you already won with doña Carmen? Here are your predictions for today, Tuesday, July 25.
Have you already won with doña Carmen? Here are your predictions for today, Tuesday, July 25.

by admin
Meet Doña Carmen who will help you become a millionaire with all the forecasts she has for you, with the lottery for this Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Just follow her advice and win with the lucky animals every day.

Doña Carmen day data

Gallo: N° 21

Horse: No. 12

Snake: No. 36

Pig No. 20

Zamuro N° 28

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela

