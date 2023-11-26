This is the hotel that was owned by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the “Boss of Bosses” of the Guadalajara Cartel

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the notorious drug lord and former leader of the Guadalajara Cartel, is known as the “Boss of Bosses” for his powerful influence in the world of drug trafficking. However, his criminal empire came to an end in 1989 when he was arrested by Mexican authorities.

In a significant blow to the cartel, authorities confiscated at least 250 properties owned by Félix Gallardo during his trial. Among these properties were houses, a real estate company, a pharmacy, and two hotels, both of which continue to operate to this day.

This revelation sheds light on a common practice among drug cartel leaders, who often have numerous businesses and properties registered in the names of their close family members or associates. This was the case not only for Félix Gallardo, but also for other notorious drug lords such as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Rafael Caro Quintero.

One of the hotels linked to Félix Gallardo, the Hotel Portonovo Plaza Expo, is located in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, and was the scene of several operations by the Guadalajara Cartel. Despite its dark history, the hotel continues to operate normally, offering a range of amenities including swimming pools, a garden, and free parking.

Another property associated with Félix Gallardo is the Suites Del Real hotel, located in the center of the capital of Jalisco. This four-star hotel also continues to operate, offering services such as a restaurant, event room, outdoor pool, and 24-hour reception.

Félix Gallardo, who is currently serving a 40-year sentence for drug trafficking, weapons collection, and bribery, has recently been granted house arrest by a district judge due to his advanced age and health problems. In his heyday, he was known as the “Drug Czar” and was responsible for establishing links between Mexican and Colombian cartels.

The continued operation of these properties linked to Félix Gallardo serves as a haunting reminder of the entrenched power and influence wielded by these infamous figures in the world of organized crime.

