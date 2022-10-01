Home News Ivrea, in the tough internal dispute within the Bar Association, Pastore is acquitted
Ivrea, in the tough internal dispute within the Bar Association, Pastore is acquitted

Ivrea, in the tough internal dispute within the Bar Association, Pastore is acquitted
Danilo Pastore

The lawyer found himself twice before a disciplinary commission to answer for his “freedom of criticism and expression”. On 15 July 2020 in Milan where he was fully acquitted and on 30 April 2022 in Rome where the appeal wanted by the President of the Order was not accepted

Mauro Giubellini

01 October 2022

IVREA. The interminable challenge with complaints, defenses, appeals and piqued accusations between Danilo Pastore and the Ivrea Bar Association, to which he is a member, has a winner: the lawyer from Rivara. Pastore found himself twice before a disciplinary commission to answer for his “freedom of criticism and expression”. On 15 July 2020 in Milan where he was acquitted with full formula and on 30 April 2022 in Rome where the appeal wanted by President Cecchin was not accepted. Judgment just published. «What has been reserved for me I do not wish to any colleague. And I say it with my mind and my heart … »Thus begins a long letter that Pastore shared with all his colleagues from the forum of Ivrea and Turin. Pastore had expressed fierce criticism at the time of the presidency of the Order of him regarding various events including the management of the lists of delegates for real estate sales. The Sentinel of Canavese fand a detailed investigation and the president of the Court of Ivrea, Vincenzo Bevilacqua was forced to take the field in first person to explain in detail the extraneousness of his institute and, in fact, relegating the incident to a fierce internal confrontation within the Lawyers’ order. A topic that is still debated today inside and outside the Court.

