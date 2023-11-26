Home » The testing process begins in Olmedo
The testing process begins in Olmedo

EVIDENCE.-

Today the selection process begins at Centro Deportivo Olmedo, with the day of testing for the “talent detection” that will make up the club’s youth base in the 2024 season.

The under 16 category is part of the initial day.

The initial evaluation will be in the Under 16 category, and the person in charge of leading this process will be Professor Omar Ledesma, who assumes the role of coordinator of CD Olmedo training. The tests will take place at the El Batán Sports Complex, where young candidates will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and potential on the playing field. With the aim of building a solid youth base, the Riobambeño club seeks to sign promising talents that contribute to the team’s performance in its search for the desired promotion. This process seeks to identify technical and tactical skills and also evaluate the commitment and attitude of young players to represent the centenary team.

