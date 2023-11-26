A client tried to reveal an infidelity and triggered an unexpected response

A surprising story of female “solidarity” went viral on social media when a woman, identified as @bianpuki on social networks.

Upon arriving at the house to pick up the purchased products, the buyer found a compromising situation between the seller’s partner. Surprised by what she had just witnessed, she decided to share what she observed with the sales user through WhatsApp.

In her message, she expressed: “I wanted to tell you that when I went to pick up, your husband was with a muscular black girl and he kissed her, I saw it. He told you because if it were me I would like you to let me know.”

The story took an unexpected turn when the entrepreneur responded with laughter, revealing that she was the person who was with her husband, wearing the black muscular shirt. Surprised by her confession, the buyer quickly apologized, explaining that she thought the seller was not home at the time, thus justifying her decision to share what happened.

The WhatsApp story spread quickly on social networks, accumulating more than 48 thousand “likes” and generating hundreds of comments. Users praised the honesty and good humor of both women involved. Comments such as “The ‘I saw it’ says it all”, “I admire her the same, a charming person”, and “Please, an exceptional client, she deserves a discount coupon for female solidarity”, filled the response section.

This quirky tale not only provided entertainment and positive feedback, but also underlined the importance of honesty and empathy in unusual situations of everyday life.