German Bundestag – Safety of the Covid-19 vaccines is being monitored

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, 56,432 suspected cases with at least one serious side effect of vaccination have been reported to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) since the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination campaign until the end of March 2023. At the same time, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), around 192 million Covid 19 vaccinations were administered in Germany, according to the Federal Government’s response (20/7756) to a small inquiry (20/7508) from the AfD parliamentary group.

This results in a reporting rate of 0.3 suspected cases with at least one serious side effect per 1,000 Covid 19 vaccinations.

The Federal Government’s overall assessment of vaccine safety is based, among other things, on statements by the international approval authorities, according to which the benefits of the Covid 19 vaccination clearly outweigh the risks. As with all approved medicines, the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines is monitored by the responsible authorities.

