Home » German Bundestag – Safety of the Covid-19 vaccines is being monitored
Health

German Bundestag – Safety of the Covid-19 vaccines is being monitored

by admin
German Bundestag – Safety of the Covid-19 vaccines is being monitored

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, 56,432 suspected cases with at least one serious side effect of vaccination have been reported to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) since the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination campaign until the end of March 2023. At the same time, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), around 192 million Covid 19 vaccinations were administered in Germany, according to the Federal Government’s response (20/7756) to a small inquiry (20/7508) from the AfD parliamentary group.

This results in a reporting rate of 0.3 suspected cases with at least one serious side effect per 1,000 Covid 19 vaccinations.

The Federal Government’s overall assessment of vaccine safety is based, among other things, on statements by the international approval authorities, according to which the benefits of the Covid 19 vaccination clearly outweigh the risks. As with all approved medicines, the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines is monitored by the responsible authorities.

See also  BG BAU presents figures for 2022: Decrease in work accidents, ...

You may also like

Syncytial virus, the first European yes to the...

Anthrax: Four patients probably escaped from a Russian...

Finding the Good: Sources of Healthy Fats in...

A 14-year-old boy in Florida survives the brain-eating...

Prevent dementia: That’s why you should train your...

The Impact of Resistance Exercises on Preventing Alzheimer’s:...

Syncytial virus, ok from the EMA to the...

Four Minors Identified and Accused in Vandal Raid...

Bruschetta variations with onions, sardines and salmon |...

Travel: how antimalarial prophylaxis works for those traveling...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy