German-Chinese cooperation in rescue services confirmed

The Björn Steiger Foundation has developed a master plan for the modernization and further development of the Chinese rescue system. The aim is to establish an integrated ground and airborne rescue system in China. In addition to Wuhan in the province of Hubei, where a comparable memorandum was signed in December 2013, Jieyang is the second Chinese city in which this master plan is to be implemented. The communication of the humanitarian idea, which is inextricably linked to the project, plays a special role for Germany in this cooperation.

