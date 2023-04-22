Home » German-Chinese cooperation in rescue services confirmed
Health

German-Chinese cooperation in rescue services confirmed

by admin

The Björn Steiger Foundation has developed a master plan for the modernization and further development of the Chinese rescue system. The aim is to establish an integrated ground and airborne rescue system in China. In addition to Wuhan in the province of Hubei, where a comparable memorandum was signed in December 2013, Jieyang is the second Chinese city in which this master plan is to be implemented. The communication of the humanitarian idea, which is inextricably linked to the project, plays a special role for Germany in this cooperation.

You can find more information on this topic here.

See also  Amazon wants to save millions of products from destruction by reselling returns and unsold items

You may also like

Child overwhelmed and killed by the car driven...

Nationwide future day for boys and girls in...

Ilic scratches Lazio, Turin conquers the Olimpico: Naples...

unbelievable, this is what happens to our body

War in Sudan, Tajani on Sky TG24: ‘Our...

War in Sudan, Tajani: ‘Our planes ready in...

“Now I have hope, I will have my...

This is precisely the least caloric rice of...

Dead girl hit by a car, her mother...

Murder of the accountant Antonio Novati in Massalengo,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy