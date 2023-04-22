Afro-Peruvian collages episode 3 by Orieta Chrem

Fervent ambassador of the Peruvian global club scene, Orieta Chrem signs the third episode of our series dedicated to her country, in a more experimental delirium than its two predecessors.

For more than 20 years, Orieta Chrem has tirelessly represented the Peruvian underground electronic scene internationally. Influenced by all the rhythmic palette that the world can offer her, she cooks an eclectic and sometimes mystical sound based on her techno and bass music background. This passion for music animates her on a daily basis, she who likes to constantly add strings to her bow and multiply side-projects. In 2009, she moved to Barcelona to study sound engineering, and took the opportunity to create the Basal label and play at the Sónar festival. Back in Lima in 2014, she opened the Qmulus Sound studio, to work on sound design, mixing and recording. In the process, she created BQESTIA, one of the few DIY sound systems in the capital, before getting noticed worldwide with a Boiler Room in 2017. Orieta has also proven herself as a producer alongside Menores, a group local known for mixing pop, hip-hop and bass music. Member of the La Rara platform and radio station, Orieta Chrem radiates throughout Latin America by releasing songs with the Peruvians of Terror Negro, the Argentinians of AGVA or the Colombians of In-Correcto. More recently, she took part in the initiative led by Radio Chiguiro by offering a magnificent piece in duet with Selvagia for the charity compilation ACIL, for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. After Vudufa and Tribilin Sound, PAM logically calls on this essential artist for this third episode dedicated to Peruvian electronic sound, influenced by Africa and Latin America in the broad sense.

Tracklist :

Carlycore – Until the end of the world

Zufu – 1998

Kotrina – Places & faces

QOQEQA – Woods Metals

Orieta Chrem & Selvagia – Carapulcra

Orieta Chrem – Violet Fire

Mr. Pig feat. Tribilin Sound – Afro-Peruvian

Seven Fourteen – Despair

Lukrø – Tu diablitx

Esty – Chibi (Nick Leon remix) (best mix)

Parzubanil feat. Deltatron – untitled

Carlycore – Yanokierocrecer

Radeco Domar – Voice

Kotrina – In Heaven

Parzubanil – Hypercaixa

Genosidra – ATRATR

EL PLVYBXY – I sweat I spit

Tribilin Sound – See you later

Follow Orieta Chrem on Instagram and Bandcamp.