Jota and Salah guide Liverpool to a hard-won 3-2 victory over Forest

Diogo Jota scored two goals, and Mohamed Salah added a goal, as Liverpool narrowly won 3-2 at home to Nottingham Forest, after the second half witnessed all five goals in the English Premier League today, Saturday.

Jota opened the scoring in the 47th minute, then former Liverpool player Neco Williams equalized for Forest four minutes later, but four minutes later Jota scored again, making the score 2-1 for the home side.

Morgan Gibbs-White equalized for the visitors in the 67th minute, but Forest’s celebration lasted only three minutes as Salah scored the winning goal.

Liverpool revived its hopes of qualifying for a European championship after advancing to seventh place with 50 points from 31 games, six points behind Newcastle United, fourth, who played only 30 games.

Forest is in 19th and penultimate place with 27 points, one point behind the safety zone.

