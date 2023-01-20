“We were once again the best executors of resources in the General Royalty System. During Q3 2022, we ranked No. 1 among Category 1 departments in the Royalty Project Management Index.”

This was the message with which Governor Clara Luz Roldán announced on her Twitter account the place of honor that the department occupies at the national level in terms of project execution with Royalty resources, occupying first place with a rating of 81, 4 out of 100.

“This measurement is made in the third quarter of 2022, in approximately 16 projects that are executed. This news is very positive for Valle del Cauca because we have surpassed and are leading, surpassing other departments, such as Antioquia, Cundinamarca and Atlántico”, explained Diego Felipe Bustamante Arango, director of the Administrative Department of Planning of the Valley.

This achievement translates into the fact that the Government of the Valley has managed to assertively prioritize the most felt needs of the community, effectively planning and advancing in the execution of resources to benefit citizens with initiatives such as “the School Feeding Plan (PAE ), rural transportation for institutions and educational centers scattered in the rural areas of the municipalities, the expansion of Alameda avenue in Buga, and the improvement of rural roads in several municipalities in the department,” explained Bustamante Arango.

In this way, the efficiency, transparency and good governance policy with which Governor Clara Luz Roldán leads the reins of Valle del Cauca continues to be ratified.

