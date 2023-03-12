Home Health Germany-wide health kiosks planned
Health

Germany-wide health kiosks planned

by admin

What to do when it’s hot

The basic rule is to drink enough when it is hot, to postpone physical activities to the cooler morning and evening hours, to keep the apartment as cool as possible and to use sun protection. In the event of health problems, medical advice should be sought and, if necessary, the medication plan should be reviewed.

In clinics and nursing homes, too, special attention should be paid to vulnerable people and awareness should be raised. The same applies: Find out about heat waves in advance and prepare for them. In view of the increasingly hot days, facility-specific measures such as shading should be checked if necessary. Many facilities have already set out on their journey and are thus strengthening preventive health protection.

The following recommendations are designed to help you stay healthy in the heat.

See also  Cancers, how to prevent them with the correct diet

You may also like

MotoGP 2023. Portimao test, day 1. Pecco Bagnaia...

Double boom and greatest effort – health check

War in Ukraine, Wagner’s boss challenges Zelensky: I’m...

Franco Berrino, breakfast must vary in order not...

he was 18 years old, probable abuse of...

Delicious casserole recipes for a quick and easy...

Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war...

Yoga: do the Arch on your knees, anti-cellulite...

Reimann on the digitization strategy: “The central switch...

Illness at the Aviano base, a civilian dies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy