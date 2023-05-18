Get back in shape for the summer with the ‘eating it all’ diet: you lose 6kg in a month, here’s how it works

For the summer, are you looking for a diet that will make you lose weight without too many sacrifices? Here is the solution for you.

If you are looking for a diet that allows you to lose weight quickly and without stress, the whole eating diet could be the solution for you.

This type of diet is based on the choice of healthy and nutritious foods, but not necessarily limiting. With a few simple rules, it is possible to lose up to 6 kg per month. Curious to know how the whole-food diet works, which foods to choose and what to avoid for best results? Great, keep reading!

The whole eating diet, what it is and how it works

The Eat It All Diet is based on a simple philosophy: choose healthy and nutritious foodsbut not necessarily limiting. Simply put, you can eat anything you want, as long as it’s healthy and nutritious. Try to choose fresh and natural foods, rich in protein and fiber, but without exaggerating with calories. Furthermore, it is recommended to eat slowly and chew well, to aid digestion.

The diet of the mangiatutto, as we said, is based on the choice of healthy and nutritious foods. Among these, there are vegetables and fresh fruitrich in vitamins and fiber, the pescethe eggs, the White meat and tofu, rich in protein. Also, it is useful to include in the diet legumes e Whole grains, also rich in fiber and protein. Don’t forget to drink plenty water and to prefer teas and infusions, without sugar.

While the eater diet doesn’t restrict foods, there are certain foods that are best avoided for best results. Among these, there are foods that are too caloric and fatty, such as fried food, snacks and industrial desserts. Also, it’s best to avoid the carbohydrates refined, such as white bread and egg pasta, preferring wholemeal or alternative ones such as quinoa and the farro. Also limit your consumption spirits and sugary drinks, which can increase calories and undermine the benefits of the diet.

Here is an example of a typical menu for the eater’s diet:

Breakfast : Scrambled eggs, toasted wholemeal bread, an apple and a cup of green tea.

: Scrambled eggs, toasted wholemeal bread, an apple and a cup of green tea. Snack : A handful of walnuts or almonds and a banana.

: A handful of walnuts or almonds and a banana. Lunch : Quinoa salad with mixed greens (like tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots), grilled chicken, and a slice of wholemeal bread.

: Quinoa salad with mixed greens (like tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots), grilled chicken, and a slice of wholemeal bread. Snack : Carote baby and hummus.

: Carote baby and hummus. Cena: Baked salmon, brown rice, and steamed broccoli.

The eater diet it can be an interesting option to lose weight without stress and the risk of diseases associated with excessively restrictive or monotonous diets. For best results, try to choose healthy and nutritious food, but not necessarily limiting, and to limit foods that are too caloric and fatty. Also remember to eat slowly and chew well, to aid digestion. With determination and the right spirit, the eater diet they can help you achieve your physical and mental well-being goals.