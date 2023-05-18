Home » Women in management: part-time manager with three children
Women in management: part-time manager with three children

by admin
Women in management: part-time manager with three children

How Kathrin Ehrlich, a part-time manager, manages the balancing act between family and career – and why it’s important to say no sometimes.

Kathrin Ehrlicht carries with two others board of directorss members bear economic responsibility for company affairs and for around 700 employees. The 43-year-old is the commercial director of the Evangelical Diaconal Sisterhood in Herrenberg-Korntal e. V., which operates, among other things, nine nursing homes, an outpatient service, a hospice service, a hotel and a family nursing school. Career despite children? For the business graduate, this is not a contradiction in terms, because her job and family are important to her.

