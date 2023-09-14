Getting Back on Track: Simple Measures to Restore Balance After the Holidays

Getting Back in Shape and Finding Balance after the Holidays

As the famous song says, “Scurdámmoce ‘o ppassato,” and we find our balance. This is the advice given by nutritionists to help us get back into shape after the holidays. Let’s face it – the holidays are a period of relaxation in every sense, including our nutritional habits. We often indulge in out-of-hours meals and frequent concessions during this time, which can leave us feeling bloated and swollen when September rolls around. However, getting back on track is not as challenging as it may seem.

Veronica Di Gaetano, a nutritional biologist and food technologist, tells us, “We begin to understand that we don’t have to eat to fill ourselves. We must nourish our body by providing it with the essential building blocks it needs to return to our routine.”

One essential aspect is staying hydrated. Liquids not only help hydrate our bodies but also help counteract the retention accumulated during aperitifs or dinners with friends that may include alcohol, salty snacks, cured meats, fried foods, and sugary drinks. So, green light for water, vegetables, and fresh fruit. Another significant ally for our body is tryptophan.

Tryptophan, an amino acid, is not only involved in protein synthesis but also acts as the precursor of serotonin, known as the happiness hormone. It is a neurotransmitter that controls mood at a brain level and provides our body with the essential building blocks mentioned earlier. Foods rich in tryptophan include dried fruit, legumes, whole grains, salmon, and dark chocolate.

Children also need to regain regularity, especially with the return to school and extra activities. It’s an opportune time to change their eating habits and help them understand that normal snacks are not packaged snacks, but rather foods like bread, cheese, or homemade desserts.

Regularity is key for everyone – from meals to activities to sleep. Our bodies thrive on habits, and maintaining consistent rhythms is beneficial. This is particularly important for sleep, which should never be sacrificed. Scientific studies have shown that our bodies repair and regenerate tissues during the night.

Small and simple measures can put our bodies back in order after the biological stress of the holidays. It is important not to rush the process and expect to revert to old, healthy habits overnight. Our bodies have their own timeline, and it’s crucial to respect them.

So, let’s scurdámmoce ‘o ppassato and make a conscious effort to prioritize our health and wellness. By following these suggestions from nutritionists, we can get back on track and find our balance once again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

