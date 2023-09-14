VENICE 80 – Director Giacomo Abbruzzese at the Global Campus of Human Rights

Giacomo Abbruzzese, acclaimed director, on the occasion of Venezia 80, will make an exceptional visit to the Global Campus of Human Rights (Monastery of San Nicolò on the Lido of Venice, Riviera San Nicolò, 26). The date of the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 5 September, at 2.15 pm. The event promises a precious opportunity for participants of the Summer School in Cinema and Human Rights. The Summer School, moreover, takes place every year in conjunction with the Venice Film Festival.

Giacomo Abbruzzese, for his part, has obtained recognition on numerous fronts. Thanks to the film “Disco Boy” Abbruzzese received the esteemed GCHR Movie for Humanity Award, for his commitment to addressing relevant social issues. Abbruzzese is the first Italian director to obtain the prestigious award which, in fact, is granted by the Global Campus of Human Rights.

Abbruzzese will also receive the Kinéo Award, a prestigious recognition by the Kinéo Cultural Association chaired by Rosetta Sannelli. Furthermore, Abbruzzese, again with “Disco Boy”, won the Silver Bear at the 73 Berlinale.

During his visit to the Global Campus of Human Rights, participants of the Summer School in Cinema and Human Rights will have the unique opportunity to interact with Abbruzzese; It’s a meeting that will facilitate important discussions and provide insights into the director’s creative process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

