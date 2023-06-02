Getting sick in the summer, there are at least 5 pathologies that don’t go on holiday: how to recognize them

Unfortunately, even in the hottest season there is no escaping some health problems. Better be prepared for the holidays.

Usually the times of the year associated with ailments are autumn and winter, when humidity and cold dominate. However, this is not always the case because sooner or later everyone happened to feel bad even when the days were hot and sunny.

So while the departure for the summer holidays is approaching it is better to be aware and have some medicine behind, just as a precaution. First of all, going from the heat outside to the coolness of the premises or offices is a moment to take a summer cold or losing your voice.

In fact, if the thermal difference exceeds 10-15°C, the organism is likely to develop a pharyngitis with you rock and frequent cough as well as inflamed sinuses. An annoying ailment that can ruin the summer also because it can last even a couple of weeks. It is therefore advisable to have a sweater behind you for the interior and to regulate the air conditioner well.

In addition to upper respiratory tract diseases, summer holidays also carry the risk of allergic reactions. Leaving aside pollen, those who are sensitive to hymenoptera stings should have medicines at hand because bees and wasps do not stay far from ice cream parlors. Anaphylactic shock can also develop following the stings of jellyfish and tropical fish, which it is good to inquire about before leaving.

Beware of infections and heat strokes

Summer is also synonymous with days by the pool, especially for families with children. Unfortunately, the bathtub floor is not among the cleanest environments that can be found and it is not uncommon for them to develop mycosis on the toes. Itching, spots on the nails and pain are alarming signs to run and get a suitable ointment. It is therefore advisable to always have slippers on your feet and to wash as soon as you have finished swimming.

It is also better to pay attention to the fact that in the summer some foods can deteriorate quickly and on vacation we tend to be less aware of what we eat. Cold canapés egg based or fish can bring the Salmonella if stored badly or left too much out of the fridge. In the hot season, cases are more frequent for these reasons. Finally we must not forget the gravity of the heatstroke: during the hottest hours it is advisable to stay in the shade and keep yourself well hydrated with fresh but not ice cold water.

