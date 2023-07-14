Giant bear’s claw in a self-experiment: The plant looks so dangerous

See the video: giant hogweed in self-experiment – the plant looks so dangerous. Archive: The video was released in June 2017.
Veterinarian Sebastian Goßmann-Jonigkeit dares to try it on himself: He documents the consequences of contact with giant hogweed. After two hours, the first redness and itching appear. On the following day, small water blisters form – redness and itching increase. After 28 hours the test is terminated. The growing water blisters are accompanied by severe pain and unbearable itching. After a two-day therapy, the skin peels off. Contact with giant hogweed can cause burns, scars, fever and circulatory shock. If skin irritation occurs, a dermatologist should be consulted immediately. The plant, which originates from the Caucasus, is widespread throughout Central Europe. You can recognize them by their jagged leaves and burgundy speckled trunk. More