Loudspeaker deals on Prime Day 2023: 10 great deals

Amazon Prime Day* takes place on July 11th and 12th, 2023. As part of the shopping event, there are exclusive offers and deals for Amazon Prime* members. Eligible customers have the opportunity to snag tech products such as laptops, headphones and speakers at bargain prices. Here we present you the best speaker offers for Prime Day 2023. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

The next Amazon Prime Day* will take place on July 11 and 12, 2023. This is a two-day discount campaign for Amazon Prime members. Also included: high-quality televisions, mobile phones, headphones and much more at greatly reduced prices. In previous years, the average saving was around 27 percent per order. So it’s no wonder that Amazon customers bought more than 300 million products in just 48 hours on past Prime Days.

Buy speakers and boxes cheaply on Amazon Prime Day

Also this year, popular Bluetooth speakers from big brands are available at reasonable prices on Prime Day. Particularly in demand: Bluetooth speakers from JBL, Panasonic, LG, Anker and other big names. A price reduction can be particularly worthwhile for the otherwise not very cheap models.

The best speaker deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023

You want to know which Bluetooth speaker offers are particularly worthwhile this year? Here you can find out, because we are lying in wait for you this Prime Day and present you with the best offers in this article. So you can be sure that you don’t miss a good deal.

In order to benefit from the offers, you need a valid Prime membership. If you don’t have a Prime account yet, you can test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge* and also take part in Prime Day during your trial month.

FAQ on speaker deals on Prime Day 2023

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, selected offers start in the weeks before Prime Day 2023. The first deals – especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Gaming and Amazon Photos – go live as early as June 21, 2023.

How to shop the speaker deals on Prime Day 2023?

A valid Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023. The first 30 days are free, after that the service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

The average saving on Amazon Prime Day is 27 percent. In this respect, it can definitely be worth looking for cheap speaker offers on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on selected products can be even larger.

