Jony Ive, Apple's former chief design officer, leads the production of "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse" picture book animation short film will appear on Apple TV+



The animated short will be illustrated by Charlie Mackesy and will be voiced by BAFTA-winning British film actor Tom Hollander as the mole, SAG award-winning British actor Idris Elba as the voice of the fox in the short, and the voice of the fox in the short. The horse will be voiced by Irish actor Gabriel Byrne, while the boy will be voiced by child star Jude Coward Nicoll.

Produced by Jony Ive’s LoveFrom Design and Woody Harrelson, the animated short based on The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by author Charlie Mackesy, will be featured on Apple TV+.

The animated short, in collaboration with the BBC, is expected to premiere in the UK over the Christmas period, and will be available globally on Apple TV+ outside the UK.

In addition to being executive produced by Jony Ive’s LoveFrom Design Company and Woody Harrelson, and planned by Matthew Freud, head of Freud Communications, a British international PR company, and produced by Cara Speller, producer of NoneMore Productions, it also includes the founding of Bad Robot by JJ Abrams. Studio and producer Hannah Minghella will also be involved in the production, while Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy will direct the animated shorts.

In addition, the soundtrack of the short film will be composed by British composer Isobel Waller-Bridge and performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra under the direction of Geoff Alexander.

