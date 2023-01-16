New cases, hospitalizations (-16.8%) and victims of Covid (-25.7%) in Italy fall by 38.2%. The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation detects in the week 6-12 January 2023, compared to the previous one, a decrease in new cases (84,060 compared to 135,977) and deaths (576 compared to 775). Currently positive cases are also decreasing (353,643 against 406,182), people in home isolation (346,912 against 398,147), hospitalizations with symptoms (6,421 against 7,716) and intensive care (310, against 319). The number of total swabs is decreasing (-10.3%): from 855,823 to 767,718.

“In terms of new weekly cases – says Nino Cartabellotta, President of the GIMBE Foundation – there is a sharp decrease (-38.2%): from 135,000 in the previous week they drop to 84,000, with a 7-day moving average above the 12,000 cases a day”. New cases are falling in all Regions: from -10.9% in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to -50.3% in Liguria. In all the provinces there is a decrease in new cases (from -4.8% in Crotone to -60.9% in Sassari). In no Province does the incidence exceed 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”. “As far as hospitals are concerned – says Marco Mosti, Chief Operating Officer of the GIMBE Foundation – hospitalizations in the medical area (-16.8%) and in intensive care (-2.8%) are down”. In absolute terms, the COVID bed places occupied in the critical area, which reached a maximum of 347 on 12 November, fell to 310 on 12 January; in the medical area, having reached a maximum of 9,764 on 12 December, they dropped to 6,421 on 12 January (figure 6). As of January 12, the national rate of employment by COVID patients is 10.1% in the medical area (from 0% in the Aosta Valley to 30.8% in Umbria) and 3.1% in the critical area ( from 0% in Valle D’Aosta to 7.9% in Umbria). “The number of daily admissions to intensive care is decreasing – Mosti points out – with a 7-day moving average of 28 admissions/day compared to 36 in the previous week» (figure 8). As of 12 January, the national rate of employment by COVID patients is 10.1% in the medical area (from 0% in Valle D’Aosta to 30.8% in Umbria) and 3.1% in the critical area (from 0% in Valle D’Aosta to 7, 9% of Umbria)”. See also What is monkeypox: what are the symptoms and how is it transmitted - WHAT TO KNOW

On the other hand, anti-Covid vaccinations remain at a standstill in Italy. Only 30% of the elderly and frail have the fourth dose with clear regional differences: from 13.6% in Calabria to 43.8% in Piedmont. The Gimbe weekly monitoring reports just 639 in the week of January 6-12 compared to 640 in the previous week (-0.2%), essentially unchanged. As of January 13, 6.78 million people over the age of 5 have not received a single dose of the vaccine. As of January 13, 40,439,490 third doses had been administered, an average of 1,078 administrations per day, down from 1,257 the previous week.

“Unfortunately, the vaccination campaign remains essentially at a standstill, both due to a lack of incisiveness in institutional communication, and to the calling methods used at the regional level, and due to the growing distrust of citizens towards vaccines” comments the president of Gimbe Nino Cartabellotta.