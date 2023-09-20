Gingival fistula: how to cure this annoying inflammation

It is quite obvious to say that the health of the gums is fundamental for the general well-being of our mouth but also of our body.

When a gingival fistula develops, it is very important to manage this situation seriously and find the most appropriate treatment. In this article, together we will understand what gingival fistula is, its causes and the symptoms associated with it and, above all, how to treat it effectively.

What is a gum fistula?

Let’s start by saying what a gingival fistula is a small opening or abnormal passage that basically forms between an infected gum pocket and the outer surface of the gum or skin. This passage may contain pus or infected material, and is the result of an untreated or neglected gum infection. Gum fistulas can occur anywhere in the mouth where gums are present, but are much more common around the teeth.

Causes of gingival fistula

In most cases, gum fistulas develop mainly due to poorly treated gum or dental problems. But let’s see what the most common causes are:

Periodontitis: Chronic inflammation of the gums called periodontitis is one of the main causes of gum fistulas. Periodontitis can usually progress slowly and, if left untreated, can lead to quite serious infections.Dental caries: Untreated dental cavities can penetrate the center of the tooth, reaching the dental pulp. From here, the infection spreads to the gums, causing a fistula.Dental trauma: Even trauma or injuries to the teeth can compromise the health of the gums and consequently lead to the onset of a fistula.Gum disease: Some gum diseases, if neglected, can progress to periodontitis and lead to the onset of fistulas.Wisdom teeth: Impacted wisdom teeth can cause gum infections, which if left untreated, can lead to fistulas.

What are the most common symptoms?

How to cure gingival fistula – TantaSalute.it

To intervene in a timely manner it is very important to recognize the symptoms of gingival fistulas. Among the most common ones we have gum pain. In this case, acute or chronic pain may occur, usually associated with the infected area. Another obvious symptom is gum swelling, here the gum around the infected area may become swollen and red. The presence of pus or purulent fluid is a clear sign of infection, this may leak from the fistula or be visible inside the mouth. Still, some people may manifest a rather unpleasant taste in the mouth due to infection. Finally, another common symptom is halitosis or bad breath.

How to cure gum fistula

Treating a gum fistula requires some attention and medical intervention. There are some fundamental steps to follow to treat this uncomfortable condition. First of all, you need to consult an expert dentist, since only a professional can correctly diagnose the fistula and establish the most suitable treatment plan. The dentist then proceeds to drain the infection, removing pus and infected material from the area. This, however, often involves opening the fistula to allow drainage. The dentist may then prescribe a series of antibiotics to treat the underlying infection. It is very important to follow your directions carefully and complete the full course of antibiotics.

If, however, the cause of the fistula is a deep cavity or other dental problems, in this case the dentist must carry out some necessary treatments, for example a filling or endodontics, to remove the infection.

After treatment it is essential to maintain impeccable oral hygiene. You need to brush your teeth at least twice a day, using dental floss and rinsing with an antibacterial mouthwash. This way, future infections can be prevented. Finally, the dentist will schedule monitoring visits to follow the progress of the treatment and above all to ensure that the fistula has healed.

How to prevent gum fistulas

Surely the best thing to do to avoid gingival fistulas is to prevent them. Here are some essential tips to keep your gum health in excellent condition:

Oral hygiene: You should always take care to follow good oral hygiene by brushing your teeth at least twice a day and using dental floss regularly.Dental visits: Check-ups with your dentist should be carried out at least twice a year. Only in this way can dental problems be identified and treated promptly.No to smoking: Cigarette smoking should absolutely be avoided because the risk of gum problems significantly increases. Quitting smoking actually benefits both your oral health and your overall health.Correct nutrition: A healthy and balanced diet certainly helps the health of your gums and teeth.Stress: Stress must be managed with some techniques, because this can negatively affect the health of the gums.

In conclusion, we would like to point out that gingival fistulas are a serious condition that requires immediate medical attention. Never try to treat this condition on your own but always contact a professional or your trusted dentist. Luckily, it’s an infection that can be easily resolved.