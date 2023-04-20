Giorgetti’s plan: “Cut taxes on those who have children” – Economy

Less taxes for those who have children. The government is also betting on the incentive of the taxman to attack the problem of declining births. An issue on which the executive has been insisting again for days and which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has put at the top of the priorities with the aim of finding measures as early as the next budget law. A commitment on which the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti he immediately took action with a proposal that could arrive shortly. The plan of the holder of the Treasury, as anticipated by the Sheet, consists of a family bonus on the 110% model designed for parents with children.

Basically, the newspaper explains, the proposal “which the minister will formalize in the name of the executive in the next few days” is that “families made up of at least two children will not pay taxes”.

To provide some details is another Northern League exponent, the Undersecretary for Business Massimo Bitonci: reducing taxation for families with one or more dependent children “does not mean abandoning the single allowance”, which the government has indicated in the Def that it intends to increase; but “besides this – he adds – one should reintroduce a deduction of 10,000 euros per year for each dependent child (now 950 euros up to the age of 21) up to the end of their studies, including university studies, for all households with no income limits”.

But the entire League is pressing the proposal, invoking a “substantial cut in income taxes to support families and reverse the course of the demographic winter“.

ANSA agency See also Ukraine, Zelensky: 'We appreciate China's words, we await the facts'' - World Less than 7 newborns and more than 12 deaths per 1000 inhabitants (ANSA)

The only country in Europe to have already studied a similar law is Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, notes Il Foglio. The Hungarian model of incentives for the family has been indicated several times in the past as a point of reference by Meloni and Salvini, and this type of reasoning was also expressed by a member of the government in one of the last meetings of the Council of Ministers, when he spoke precisely of the measures against the falling birth rate that are being worked on in view of the maneuver.

The measures for the birth rate, however, like the other commitments made by the government, from pensions to contract renewals, will have to deal with the available resources: at the moment the deficit spaces opened by the Def (3.4 billion this year and 4 .5 next) are already contracted to cut the wedge and reduce taxes; for everything else we will have to wait for the Def update note in the autumn. The birth emergency has been at the center of the debate for days, especially after Istat certified a birth rate at an all-time low, with fewer than 7 newborns and over 12 deaths for every 1,000 inhabitants.

The premier returned to talk about it on Tuesday, invoking the need to encourage families to bring children into the world.

The minister did too Lollobrigida which, however, interweaving the theme with that of immigration, went so far as to mention “ethnic substitution”, triggering a controversy that shows no signs of dying out.

Laura makes herself heard from the opposition Boldrini: “No taxes for those who have children”: #Orban in Hungary? No. The Republic of Gilead in “The Handmaid’s Tale”? No, Minister Giancarlo #Giorgetti. Boys and girls must be offered stable work and adequate wages to plan your future and be able to stay in Italy”, wrote the deputy of the Democratic Party on social media.