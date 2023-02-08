Retired all lots. The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of each pack of ‘Tiramisun’, vegan tiramisu produced by cf with factory in Assago in the province of Milan. Monday January 26, in fact, a 20-year-old girl, allergic to dairy since birthhad consumed it in a restaurant, then having one anaphylactic shock: she died in the San Raffaele hospital Sunday 5 FebruaryAfter 10 days in a coma.





The story

The victim went into anaphylactic shock on the evening of Thursday 26 January, during a dinner with boyfriend in a club in Milan.

The girl would have felt sick after eating a tiramisu on whose label the presence of dairy products was not indicatedwhich instead would have caused her the shock, as ascertained by the analyzes carried out by the Nas carabinieri.

One of the tiramisu withdrawn by the Ministry of Health





The product was not prepared locally, being industrial.

The Milan prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for manslaughter.

Maybe it can interest you Girl eats a vegan tiramisu and dies, 4 suspects: what is a milk allergy and what are the reactions

The first batch withdrawn

The Ministry of Health, on Monday 6 February, proceeded to collect the batch of ‘Tiramisun’ (trademark mask, produced by Glg srl) with expiry date at July 23, 2023.





The recall occurred due to the “risk of the presence of allergens”.

The recall of all lots

On Wednesday 8 February, however, the Ministry of Health decided to order the recall of “all production lots” for the “presence of allergen: milk proteins“, at this point established.

In the box dedicated to warnings, the Ministry explains that the “Product may contain traces of dairy products. Consumers are invited not to consume it, return it to the point of sale for a refund “:



