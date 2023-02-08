Source title: Qingju Music Zheng Runze’s new song “Revelation” has been played more than 5 million times on the first day of its release

Recently, Zheng Runze, a singer under Qingju Music and an original musician of Z Generation, released his new song “Revelation”.On NetEase Cloud Music Platform It set a record of more than 5.5 million plays online, more than 380,000 favorites, NetEase Cloud Music soared, and the first place in the double list of new songs. This time Zheng Runze’s new album is called “Sleepwalking”. The concept of this album comes from Zheng Runze’s childhood stories and countless dreams. “The growth of a young man is like a long dream in youth.” Until many years later, Zheng Runze would still return to those days in his dreams countless times, and the fragments of these dreams slowly lingered in Zheng Runze’s heart. Spliced ​​into the album “Sleepwalking”. In the production of this album, Qingju Music and Zheng Runze specially invited a group of friends, captain, Yang Hao, Huang Lige, Zhong Kailin, piggy to participate together, and also joined hands with many outstanding domestic musicians such as Zhou Tianche Arranging and mixing, hoping to present a perfect and exquisite album to everyone. “Revelation” is the lead song that will be released on the beginning of spring in 2023. It deliberately kept only the simplicity of the DEMO. Zheng Runze said, “I hope that when the fans return to those dreams of youth, the bgm is exactly this simple melody. “ It is understood that Qingju Music was founded in 2015. Its founder Li Tao has continuously discovered new musicians in colleges and universities across the country by virtue of the Ministry of Education’s “Campus Good Voice” activity for many years, incubating original music works on campus, and the old fan next door , Deng Dian, Wu Jifeng and many other artists signed contracts with Qingju Music MCN during their school days. Zheng Runze signed a contract with Qingju Music in 2019. In recent years, he has grown rapidly on the NetEase musician platform. The favorite of Z generation fans. See also SEVENTEEN hopes to win the title on the billboard, the 18th district iTunes tops | WOOZI | S.COUPS | Minkui Up to now, Zheng Runze has played 796 million times on NetEase Cloud Music. Text/Mao Jun

Recently, Zheng Runze, a singer under Qingju Music and an original musician of Z Generation, released his new song “Revelation”.On NetEase Cloud Music Platform

It set a record of more than 5.5 million plays online, more than 380,000 favorites, NetEase Cloud Music soared, and the first place in the double list of new songs.

This time Zheng Runze’s new album is called “Sleepwalking”. The concept of this album comes from Zheng Runze’s childhood stories and countless dreams. “The growth of a young man is like a long dream in youth.” Until many years later, Zheng Runze would still return to those days in his dreams countless times, and the fragments of these dreams slowly lingered in Zheng Runze’s heart. Spliced ​​into the album “Sleepwalking”.

In the production of this album, Qingju Music and Zheng Runze specially invited a group of friends, captain, Yang Hao, Huang Lige, Zhong Kailin, piggy to participate together, and also joined hands with many outstanding domestic musicians such as Zhou Tianche Arranging and mixing, hoping to present a perfect and exquisite album to everyone.

“Revelation” is the lead song that will be released on the beginning of spring in 2023. It deliberately kept only the simplicity of the DEMO. Zheng Runze said, “I hope that when the fans return to those dreams of youth, the bgm is exactly this simple melody. “

It is understood that Qingju Music was founded in 2015. Its founder Li Tao has continuously discovered new musicians in colleges and universities across the country by virtue of the Ministry of Education’s “Campus Good Voice” activity for many years, incubating original music works on campus, and the old fan next door , Deng Dian, Wu Jifeng and many other artists signed contracts with Qingju Music MCN during their school days. Zheng Runze signed a contract with Qingju Music in 2019. In recent years, he has grown rapidly on the NetEase musician platform. The favorite of Z generation fans.

Up to now, Zheng Runze has played 796 million times on NetEase Cloud Music.

Text/Mao Jun