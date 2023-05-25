Giro d’Italia: Zana triumphs in Val di Zoldo. Thomas defends the pink jersey

Triumph of Zan in Val di Zoldo. In the 18th stage starting from Oderzo for 161 km of continuous mountains, the Italian champion is the absolute protagonist of the stage. The 24-year-old Jayco AlUla rider – victory number 4 for him – outsprints Frenchman Thibaut Pinot. The two at the finish line are the two survivors of the 7-man breakaway with A. Paret Peintre, Barguil, Pinot, Pronskiy, Frigo, Gee. A breakaway that also had a lead of more than 6′ with Pinot able to touch the virtual pink jersey (he had 6’48”). “I thank the team that gave me the opportunity to participate in the Giro. I still can’t believe it but in this sprint I played my cards and I succeeded” Zana tells on arrival. Third place for the Frenchman Barguil.