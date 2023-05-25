Home » Giro d’Italia: Zana triumphs in Val di Zoldo. Thomas defends the pink jersey
Giro d’Italia: Zana triumphs in Val di Zoldo. Thomas defends the pink jersey

Triumph of Zan in Val di Zoldo. In the 18th stage starting from Oderzo for 161 km of continuous mountains, the Italian champion is the absolute protagonist of the stage. The 24-year-old Jayco AlUla rider – victory number 4 for him – outsprints Frenchman Thibaut Pinot. The two at the finish line are the two survivors of the 7-man breakaway with A. Paret Peintre, Barguil, Pinot, Pronskiy, Frigo, Gee. A breakaway that also had a lead of more than 6′ with Pinot able to touch the virtual pink jersey (he had 6’48”). “I thank the team that gave me the opportunity to participate in the Giro. I still can’t believe it but in this sprint I played my cards and I succeeded” Zana tells on arrival. Third place for the Frenchman Barguil.

for the shirt

Behind them, in the race for the pink jersey, Primoz Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma skims the pack. The Slovenian makes the most of the work of his trusted Sepp Kuss and detaches all his rivals in the standings. The last is the Portuguese Almeida. Behind the two “bumblebees” only the pink jersey of Geraint Thomas resists. In the final Kuss breaks away with Roglic and Thomas (7th and 8th place) who arrive 1’56” behind the winner. Almeida arrives at the finish line 21” later. Tomorrow appointment with the stage with arrival at the Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

giro d’italia, order of arrival 18th stage

The top 10 at the finish in Val di Zoldo.

Giro 2023, the general classification

See also  Healthcare, women on the rise but the glass ceiling remains

The top 10 after the 18th stage.

