Trento Festival, much applause for Schlein. He announces battle on the taxman

Elly Schlein and Fabio Tamburini

Schlein in Trento on the flood in Emilia: “As Pd full availability to the affected areas”

In the front row Marcegaglia and Melandri. Elly Schleinsecretary of the Democratic Party, protagonist at the Trento Festival of Economics interviewed by Fabio Tamburinidirector of the Only 24 Hours. The Dem leader, who for the first time speaks of her economic vision, warms up the audience. Lots of warm applause.

Speaking of the tragedy in Emilia Romagna, slimewho was vice president of the region and councilor for the Climate Pact, said: “As Pd we are giving full availability to the affected territories and the government to work together with a spirit of national unity, in terms of refreshments and recovery. We are talking of a phenomenon of unprecedented scope, we had the flooding of 23 rivers and in 4 days there was the rain that is usually seen in six months. We need to find resources for businesses and agriculture, which have suffered incalculable damage. The first estimates speak of 7 billion, and we have more than 20,000 displaced persons, the Democratic Party exists. There is also work on a plan for the prevention of hydrogeological instability, a long-standing scourge. Now is not the time for political exploitation, transversal work is needed”.

But Schlein was climate commissioner… “A lot has been done in Emilia Romagna, more can be done, we have invested 1 billion euro with 72% made, now is the time to simplify the regulatory framework. There is also a national responsibility, good spending power is needed. There has been a lot of climate change denial. Working all together on a law that contrasts soil consumption “. Then to the specific question about his responsibilities as councilor, the secretary of the Democratic Party replied:”I didn’t deal with the environment, but a good councilor who is now vice president“.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE INTERVENTION

Schlein in Trento, the economic vision of the Pd secretary

