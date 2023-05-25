Home » GORAN VESIĆ AND ĐORĖE MILIĆĆEVIĆ IN USINJĆ: Is it possible to overcome divisions? What will the meeting bring on May 26? | Info
GORAN VESIĆ AND ĐORĖE MILIĆĆEVIĆ IN USINJĆ: Is it possible to overcome divisions? What will the meeting bring on May 26? | Info

Is it possible to overcome divisions?

Sentences: “It’s not time for division”, “Violence should be defeated together”, “It’s not time for two Serbias, it’s time for unity” – we hear them for days and they are perfectly correct, but by all accounts they remain theories. In practice, drastic polarization is present.
What is the divergence point? Is it possible to overcome divisions? What will change the “Serbia of Hope” rally on May 26, and what will the next day bring – the “Serbia against violence” protest organized by part of the opposition?

Guests of Usinija:
Goran Vesić, member of the SNS Presidency and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure
Đorđe Milićević, minister without portfolio

Editor and presenter Silvija Slamnig

