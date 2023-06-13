JD.com’s 618 Luxury Products Top 10 Hot Selling List Releases TOD’S New Tote Bags, Shitodao’s New Polo Shirts Are Hot Selling_TOM News

JD 618 is in full swing. During the 618 period of JD.com, major luxury brands’ explosive models, new products to help out, and more discounts have further ignited consumption enthusiasm.JD.com 618 got off to a good start in 4 hours, and luxury products ushered in an all-round explosion. Among them, the turnover of luxury luggage category increased by more than 100% year-on-year, and the luxury jewelry category increased by 150%. Recently, JD.com released the TOP10 list of 618 luxury products. Prada, MCM, Tory Burch, BURBERRY, FERRAGAMO, VALENTINO and other brands’ hot-selling luxury bags, accessories, shoes and boots were on the list, selecting exquisite and good products for consumers.

This year’s JD.com 618 started off well within 10 minutes, and the order volume of light luxury bag brands such as MCM and PINKO increased by more than 10 times year-on-year, especially the versatile and timeless classic big-name bags, which are the first choice for consumers, such as cognac. The color MCM AREN crossbody bag, MICHAEL KORS Jessie medium-sized messenger bag, etc., are all favorites of consumers.

As the launch site of many brands’ new products, JD 618 allows many consumers to taste the new season’s new models of many big-name luxury products in advance. TOD’S spring and summer new product T TIMELESS leather mini tote bag conveys timeless elegance with minimalist Italian aesthetics. Tory The Burch WILLA small chain shoulder bag is elegant and simple, and it is the trendy choice for going out in spring and summer.







PRADA also launched the “Out of Stock King” Re-Edition series of underarm bags on JD.com 618. With its simple design and smooth lines, it quickly attracted fans. JD 618 got off to a good start in 4 hours, and the turnover of PRADA increased by 230% year-on-year.







Statistics show that JD.com’s 618 kicked off in 10 minutes, and the turnover of luxury shoes and boots increased by 5 times year-on-year. New seasonal shoes and boots such as VALENTINO cinnamon pink patent leather high-heeled shoes, which are suitable for matching with skirts and wide-leg pants in summer, were loved by consumers during JD 618.







As Father’s Day is approaching, big-name luxury products for men have become a gift choice for many consumers. Within 10 minutes of JD.com’s 618 opening, five models of the GANCINI series of FERRAGAMO belts were sold out, including the GANCINI series of black and coffee double-sided adjustable belts that are popular among consumers.

Polo shirts that are classic and versatile, and can be used for both leisure and business are also popular options for Father’s Day gifts, such as BURBERRY Polo shirts with exclusive logo embroidery, Stone Island 2023 spring and summer new Polo shirts, etc. There is also Polo Ralph Lauren’s classic slim-fit cotton short-sleeved Polo shirt. JD.com’s 618 kick-off 28-hour transaction volume increased by 21 times year-on-year.







618 this year, enough to save JD.com. During JD 618, consumers can not only enjoy preferential activities such as 50 off for every 300 spent across stores, and each user can receive up to 3 subsidy coupons of “200 off 200 spent” every day, as well as “30-day free exchange of shoes and clothing”, Luxury 1v1 exclusive customer service and other services bring consumers a high-quality luxury consumption experience.



