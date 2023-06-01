GIULIA AND “BRICKPATICI” ASSOCIATION TOGETHER FOR CHILDREN INHABITED

Once again the voluntary associations become protagonists of charitable initiatives at the University Hospital of Ferrara. Today, Wednesday 31 May 2023, the Giulia Odv Association and the “Brickpatici Cultural Association” of Ferrara have delivered several packs of Lego bricks to all the children hospitalized in the Pediatric Wards of the Cona Hospital.

The event was attended by the Director of the Pediatrics Unit, Prof. Agnese Suppiej (accompanied by the medical and nursing staff of the Department), the Secretary and Treasurer of the “Brickpatici” Association, Franco Dell’Aquila and Roberto Ricci , and Franca Navarra member of the Board of Directors of the Giulia Association (accompanied by numerous volunteers from the Este association).

L’“Brickpatici” Association of Ferrara it has about 150 members and is responsible for organizing recreational events and exhibitions, such as exhibitions and creative workshops for children and adults, and often also donations to associations or other entities. Today’s donation was possible thanks to a fundraiser served, in part for the purchase of Lego bricks for the young patients of the Cona hospital and, in part, donated to the Giulia Association in support of their activities.

Always committed to sick children in the Ferrara area, theGiulia Odv Association concentrates its efforts on financing and strengthening the professional figures involved in supporting young patients and their families in the difficult journey of the disease in a global sense.