Piazza Affari toned at the opening

Positive start for the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib up 1.1% to 26,330 points. Purchases in particular on Recordati (+3.2%), Amplifon (+2.2%), Campari (+1.9%) and Mediobanca (+1.9%) while trading slightly below par Tenaris (-0, 2%), Inwit (-0.1%) and Finecobank (-0.1%). Mps is also in tune (+1.7%) after Moody’s raised the outlook from stable to positive.

In the meantime, the periodic review of the indices, effective from 19 June, has been announced, which does not provide for changes with regard to the main list.

A day full of macro data, including the European PMI indices, unemployment in Italy and above all inflation in the eurozone, which should show a slowdown to 6.3 percent. The minutes of the European Central Bank (ECB) will also be released today.

Data on applications for unemployment benefits and the ADP report on new jobs in the private sector are arriving from the USA, awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls. Meanwhile, the agreement to raise the US debt ceiling has overcome the first hurdle, receiving the approval of the House, pending the approval of the Senate.

In the bond sector, the Btp-Bund spread showed little change at 188 bp after yesterday’s widening, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.17%. On Forex, euro/dollar stable at 1.067, while among raw materials, oil (Brent) stands at 73 dollars a barrel.